New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor

A new £370 million HS2 station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said.

Construction work preparing the land for the Birmingham Interchange station serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull, has already begun, but the hub will not be open until 2026.

The station has been designed to use natural ventilation, daylight, solar power and rainwater harvested from its roof, winning an award for its green credentials.

The Birmingham Interchange HS2 station will serve the National Exhibition Centre Credit: Rui Viera/PA

Situated on the east side of the M42, across the motorway from the NEC, it will have direct transport links to the existing Birmingham International station and airport.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has previously said that HS2 has a “critical role to play in the West Midlands’ economic recovery by driving investment and helping to provide tens of thousands of jobs”.

He added: “Given the climate emergency the West Midlands is facing, it is also great to see how eco-friendly these plans are.”

HS2 workers watch as a bridge is wheeled into position over the M42 at the HS2 interchange station site near Solihull Credit: Jacob King/PA

Mr Street described the station as “transformational for the Midlands economy”, adding that “opportunities for people and businesses in the region are being created right now, years before the station is open”.

He said there will be 22 apprenticeships on offer as part of the project, while businesses can bid for supply chain contracts in construction-related services, as well as catering, specialist equipment supply and manufactured components.

Planning permission was secured two years ago, while building work on the site is set to start in 2024, after the contract was recently awarded to Laing O’Rourke.