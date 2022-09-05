Priti Patel and Ben Elliot resign as Liz Truss prepares to become prime minister

Priti Patel has written to Boris Johnson telling him she will be resigning as Home Secretary after Liz Truss takes office as prime minister, according to reports.

Another Mr Johnson ally, Ben Elliot, has resigned as Conservative Party co-chairman following Ms Truss’s election as leader.

While Ms Patel pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

She confirmed her plan to return to the backbenches in a tweet.

“I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new leader, and will give her my support as our new prime minister,” her letter to Boris Johnson said.

“It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new home secretary is appointed.”

On Mr Elliot, Conservative Party chief executive Darren Mott said: “Without his incredible efforts, the 2019 landslide would not have been possible.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Their departure comes amid reports that Ms Truss is planning to appoint Attorney General Suella Braverman as home secretary when she begins assembling her new cabinet.

Fiercely loyal to Mr Johnson, Ms Patel was one of the few cabinet ministers not to declare their support for either Ms Truss or her leadership rival, Rishi Sunak.

Her three years in office have been marked by a series of controversies – not least her attempts to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel.

Earlier this year she signed what she described as a “landmark” agreement with Rwanda to send refugees to the east African state to claim asylum there.

However the first deportation flight, which had been due to take off in June, was grounded amid a series of legal challenges and so far no deportations have taken place.

Since then, the numbers crossing the Channel have continued to rise with the daily total topping 1,000 for the second time this year on Sunday.

In her letter to Mr Johnson, Ms Patel argued that it was “vital” to press on with the policy, signalling that she would continue to champion the scheme from the backbenches.

“As we know, there is no single solution to this huge challenge and the government must tackle the full spectrum of issues to halt the illegal entry of migrants to the UK,” she said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know