Liz Truss has hinted that she might call a general election sooner than is required when she is prime minister.

But how often are UK general elections called, when might the next one be held, and does it have to take place on a Thursday? Read on to find out more.

When was the last general election and who won?

The last general election was held on 12 December 2019, when Boris Johnson remained as prime minister after leading the Conservative party to an overwhelming victory.

He spent a total of nearly three years in office, but lost the support of his party after a series of scandals, including partygate.

Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader on 7 July 2022, telling the British public: "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks."

Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

When is the next general election?

The date of the next general election has not yet been announced, but Liz Truss has signalled that she intends to call a general election in two years' time.

Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, she told Tory members that she will deliver "a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."

How often are general elections called?

In the UK, general elections must be held no more than five years apart, but can be called sooner.

If Ms Truss does call an election in 2024, this would be sooner than is required by law, which gives the last possible date for the next election as 23 January 2025.

It was always likely that this date would be brought forward, however, as it would avoid the need for a political campaign during the Christmas period.

When in 2024 could a general election be held?

One option would be to hold the contest on the same day as the local elections on 2 May 2024.

Polls are scheduled to take place on this date for local councils in England and Wales, along with mayoral elections in London, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Merseyside.

However, a general election on this date means Liz Truss has only 20 months between taking office as prime minister and facing the voters.

Another option could be an election in early autumn 2024, shortly after Ms Truss has notched up two years in the job, but before the clocks go back at the end of October.

Liz Truss Credit: PA

Do general elections have to be held on a Thursday?

There is no legal requirement for a general election to be held on a Thursday - they can be held on any weekday.

But using Thursdays has become convention, and every general election since 1935 has been held on a Thursday.

How is government formed after a general election?

Following a general election, the leader of the party with the most MPs is asked by the Queen to become prime minister and to form a government that will run the country.

The leader of the party with the second highest number of MPs becomes the Leader of the Opposition.

Who can vote in a UK general election?

To vote in a general election, you must:

be registered to vote

be 18 or over on polling day

be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

be resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years)

not be legally excluded from voting - Peers in the House of Lords, prisoners serving a prison sentence or having been convicted of committing certain electoral crimes.

You can register to vote online at any time - it takes around five minutes and you will need your National Insurance number. If you cannot register online, you can download a paper form or ask someone else to on your behalf.

You don’t need to register to vote before every election.

Can the Queen vote in an election?

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that there is nothing in electoral law preventing the Queen or members of the royal family from voting in elections.

You are not likely to hear of any working royals heading to the polling station, however.

This is because although they are eligible to vote, by convention they do not - in order to remain politically neutral.

The official website for the royal family says: "As Head of State, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.

"By convention, the Queen does not vote or stand for election. However, Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK."