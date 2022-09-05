World leaders congratulate Liz Truss on leadership campaign victory

World leaders have begun congratulating Liz Truss on her victory in the Tory leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson.

Ms Truss defeated rival and former chancellor Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the contest and will replace Mr Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.

Messages of congratulations have started to pour in from across the world with many European leaders first off the mark.

Responding to Ms Truss’s victory, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered her congratulations and added she wanted a "constructive relationship" with Ms Truss "in full respect of our agreements".

Ms Truss has said she intends to press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which will allow the government to override parts of the agreement struck with the European Union on post-Brexit arrangements.

"The EU and the UK are partners," Ms von der Leyen tweeted.

"We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements."

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who has been leading the Brussels side in talks on implementing the Brexit arrangements, said a "positive relationship" between the UK and EU "is of great strategic importance."

"I stand ready to work intensively and constructively with my new UK interlocutor to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements," Mr Sefcovic tweeted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times."He added: "The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends."

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas offered her “heartfelt congratulations”, adding that she is “looking forward” to meeting the new Conservative leader again soon after meeting with her as foreign secretary.

Ms Kallas visited Downing Street in June to speak to speak about strengthening the Nato alliance against Russian aggression – meeting outgoing Prime Minister Mr Johnson on the same day he faced a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“Estonia and the UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I’m confident our partnership will only grow,” tweeted Ms Kallas.

“Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent his “best wishes” to Ms Truss and added he has “high expectations” for how she will lead the United Kingdom.

“I have high expectations that you will lead the UK with strong leadership,” he tweeted.

“It is my pleasure to collaborate closely with you to realise a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Ms Truss.

“I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people,” he tweeted.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he hopes to strengthen further ties with the UK under Ms Truss’s leadership.

“The Netherlands has long enjoyed close ties with the UK, and I look forward to working with Ms Truss to strengthen them even further,” Mr Rutte tweeted.

“I wish (Ms Truss) every success in her new job.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Congratulating Ms Truss, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "deep friendship" between his nation and the UK will strengthen under her leadership.

"I am sure that under your leadership the deep friendship between Britain and Israel will be further strengthened in all fields," he tweeted.

Mr Netanyahu, who is leader of the opposition and hopes to regain the premiership as Israel heads into another election cycle, went on to thank Mr Johnson for "valued contributions" to the relationship between the UK and Israel.

It is understood Mr Truss will speak to US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.