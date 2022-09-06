Liz Truss has become the UK's prime minister - and its third ever female PM - after meeting with the Queen at Balmoral Castle.

A photo from inside the drawing room at Balmoral showed the Queen smiling as she shook Ms Truss's hand while she held an audience with the incoming PM.

The 96-year-old monarch, wearing a grey cardigan and pleated tartan skirt, clutched a walking stick as she invited her new prime minister to form a government.

Ms Truss is the 15th PM the Queen has sworn in during her 70-year reign.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Ms Truss' team swiftly updated her Twitter profile to mark her new role to read : “Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Leader of the Conservative Party. MP for South West Norfolk."

Boris Johnson left the royal residence a short while ago after handing in his resignation to the the monarch to make way for his successor.

The former PM and wife, Carrie, spent almost 40 minutes with Her Majesty in the drawing room of the private royal residence, as his three-year premiership came to a close.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an audience of The Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept.”

Boris and Carrie Johnson arriving at Balmoral Castle earlier on Tuesday

Following his departure from Balmoral, Mr Johnson also quickly updated his Twitter bio to reflect his new status as "former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom".

Ms Truss arrived at the royal residence earlier in a chauffeur-driven car with husband Hugh O'Leary.

The couple, like Mr and Mrs Johnson, were welcomed and waved goodbye by the Queen’s private Secretary Sir Edward Young and her Equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White.

More to follow...