Police in Canada are hunting for the remaining suspect after ten people were stabbed to death and eighteen injured in a largely indigenous community in the Saskatchewan province.

Authorities believe that thirty-year-old Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien are responsible for among the deadliest attacks in Canadian history.

Damien Sanderson, aged thirty-one, was found dead near the stabbing sites yesterday. It's believed that his brother, Myles Sanderson, remains on the run.

Police chief Evan Bray has suggested Sanderson is likely in the provincial capital, Regina.

It's not clear how Damien Sanderson died, and police haven't ruled out the possibility that he was killed by his brother.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray (L) looks on during a press conference. Credit: AP

According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, his body was “located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries."

She added that whilst police were investigating the possibility that Sanderson was killed by brother Myles, the force "can't say that definitively at this point in time."

The attacks have shocked the world.

The Duke of Cambridge described the series of stabbings in Canada as “truly heart-breaking”.

Prince William said in a personal tweet that his thoughts and prayers were with the victims of these “horrific acts."

While the motive of the attackers is not yet clear, leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbings took place, have blamed them on drug and alcohol problems within the community.

They also say that these issues themselves are part of a legacy of colonisation of Canada's indigenous peoples.

Investigators gather outside the scene of one of the stabbings on Sunday. Credit: AP

Relatives of some of the victims have spoken publicly following the killings.

Local resident, Darryl Burns, and his brother, Ivor Wayne Burns, said their sister Gloria was a first responder who died trying to respond to a call.

"She was there to help. She was a hero," they said.

Both blamed drugs and alcohol for the incidents.

The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoed the suggestion that drugs and alcohol were involved.

Bobby Cameron said: "This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities."

"We demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people."

Yesterday, Canada's President Justin Trudeau described the attacks as "shocking and heartbreaking."

He said that his "thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who've lost loved ones and with those who are injured.

"This kind of violence - or any kind of violence - has no place in our country."