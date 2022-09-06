How Liz Truss's Cabinet will look: Who is in and who is out

From the moment that Liz Truss was elected as Tory leader her team have been focused on two things intensively.

Her next Chancellor and Business secretary- Kwasi Kwarteng and Jacob Rees-Mogg- have been working on a plan to tackle the energy crisis- with talks with industry starting straight away.

We expect their big intervention - particularly focused on getting people and businesses through this winter- on Thursday. We know this will cover consumers and businesses and be very expensive.

And a team led by the new PM's closest political ally Therese Coffey has been working on appointing the Cabinet and ministers.

Sources tell me Truss has three key priorities in government: growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and energy crisis, and trying to reduce NHS backlogs, including the difficulty in getting appointments.

So as well as the top appointments- the next critical one is Coffey herself who is going to health (and I believe deputy pm) and will start by addressing parliament next week about those backlogs- and not just hospital waiting lists but the difficulty in getting appointments.

We also know that James Cleverly will be foreign secretary and Suella Braverman Home Secretary - plus - another critical role right now- Dept for work and pensions - will go to Chloe Smith.

I now understand that Kit Malthouse will be education secretary.

Former leadership contender Penny Mordaunt is thought to be named the leader of the House of Commons. Credit: PA

Penny Mordaunt, who ran herself for the leadership, will become leader of the House of Commons- but as a full cabinet role (it used to be attending cabinet).

Priti Patel was offered a different role to Home Secretary but said if it wasn't keeping the job she'd step out for someone else. She does, however, promise to support Truss.

As I wrote yesterday, there will be a real lack of Rishi Sunak supporters at the top table.

Truss's olive branch could extend to just Michael Ellis as a full cabinet member (attorney general perhaps) and Robert Jenrick - although it isn't clear if his role will be cabinet level nor whether he will accept.

Sources tell me that they won't offer Sunak a job because "he's made clear he won't take one" and said that while plenty of his supporters would be offered ministerial positions they could be more junior.

There is also talk of trouble at the Northern Ireland Office - with claims that more than one MP has turned the job down.

Those on left of the party will think this is a one-sided right wing cabinet but most MPs - for now- will give Truss their support.

But that can quickly change and this parliament is going to have a lot of big - and perhaps restless- beasts on the backbenches at a time of national crisis.