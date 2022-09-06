The widow of singer and The Wanted star Tom Parker has spoken out about her grief six months on from his death.

"Evenings are so tough," Kelsey Parker told ITV's Loose Women.

"The kids go to bed and it's just me and that's the time you speak to your partner - you gossip, you talk, and I don't have that any more."

Tom Parker died almost six months ago, less than eighteen months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

He joined The Wanted in 2009. The group went on to record three albums, as well as reaching the top of the singles chart in the UK with All Time Low and Glad You Came.

After splitting up in 2014, they reformed in 2021, performing a number of concerts that aimed to raise money for cancer charities.

Kelsey Parker told the panel she believes she sees signs of Tom in her daily life.

"There's always a sign," she said. "We went to Soho Farmhouse for my friend’s hen... we were all gossiping and on the balcony was a white feather and I was like, ‘course he’s here picking up all the gossip’"

Tom Parker's bandmates Max George (L) and Jay McGuiness (C) carry his coffin at his funeral. Credit: PA

She went on: "I kept saying to Tom out loud, ‘please make it sunny on Saturday‘ and the sun was shining, but it was forecast rain all day.”

“It is tough, no one can tell you how you’re going to feel and I don’t think there is a right way of how you feel," she said.

"For me, I live each day. ‘How do I feel today? This is what I’m going to do today.'"

She added: “I have a village of people - I’m so lucky that they’re there for me… I couldn’t do it without them.”

