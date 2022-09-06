Liz Truss announces new Cabinet after being sworn in as UK's next prime minister

Liz Truss has started announcing which Conservative Party MPs are to make up her new look Cabinet.

The former foreign secretary was sworn in as the new prime minister on Tuesday after accepting an invitation to form a government from Queen Elizabeth II.

Upon her return to Downing Street she addressed the watching nation, saying "we can ride out the storm" and rebuild the economy.

One of the first major decisions for Ms Truss to decide is who will take up the key roles of her backroom staff, including chancellor, as well as home and foreign secretary.

Here's who the prime minister has selected to have a seat in her Cabinet.

Therese Coffey - Deputy Prime Minister & Health Secretary

Therese Coffey has been a close ally and support act of Ms Truss for a number of years now.

Her loyalty to Ms Truss has been repaid with a promotion to both the roles of deputy prime minister and health secretary.

Under Boris Johnson she was appointed work and pensions secretary, remaining loyal to the outgoing prime minister until his resignation in July.

During the past decade she has gradually climbed the ranks of government and has been an MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010.

Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor

Ms Truss has decided to give the keys for No 11 Downing Street to Kwasi Kwarteng, appointing him her chancellor.

The MP for Spelthorne is another staunch ally of Ms Truss and will be expected to help achieve the prime minister's goal of growing the British economy.

Since 2021 he has held the position of business secretary and has been an MP for Spelthorne for more than a decade.

More to follow...

