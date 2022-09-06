Watch ITV News' live special programme with Tom Bradby as Liz Truss makes first address as new PM

Lis Truss has made her first address to the nation as prime minister as she enters No 10 with one of the most challenging in-trays faced by any British peacetime leader.

The new PM raced against the clock to make it to Downing Street for her inaugural speech as the heavens opened up, a foreboding of the difficulties she will face in her first months in office.

When she finally arrived, she assured the nation and broadcasters huddled under umbrellas that "we can ride out the storm" and rebuild the economy.

"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," she said, as husband Hugh O'Leary stood near the door of No 10.

“I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I’m determined to deliver."

She talked of three priorities that she will focus on during her premiership - growing the economy, dealing "hands-on" with the energy crisis, and working on the record NHS backlog.

The UK's third ever female PM was formally invited to form a government in an audience with the Queen at Balmoral Castle earlier on Tuesday.

Ms Truss and her predecessor Boris Johnson earlier flew on separate jets to meet the Queen in Scotland, where the outgoing PM handed in his resignation.

Before he left Downing Street, Mr Johnson used his speech to call for unity in the Tory party as he pledged his "fervent support" for Ms Truss during a "tough time" ahead for the country.

Broadcast media waiting for Liz Truss to arrive for her inaugural speech at Downing Street. Credit: PA

But he hinted that the nation has not seen the last of him in a top political job, as he compared himself to Cincinnatus, an Ancient Roman leader who is said to have returned from retirement to serve as dictator at a time of crisis.

Ms Truss again paid a glowing tribute to her predecessor Mr Johnson and said "history will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister" for delivering Brexit, the Covid vaccine and standing up to "Russian aggression".

“I’m honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country," she said.

Meanwhile, the president of the US - a key and long-term ally of the UK - is scheduled to speak with Ms Truss on Tuesday night to deepen the nations' "special relationship".

Joe Biden congratulated her, saying: "I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close co-operation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression."Ms Truss will not enjoy the usual "honeymoon" period of life in No 10 as she's under mounting pressure to hit the ground running to tackle one of the worst economic crises the country has seen in decades.

Following her address, Ms Truss will disappear behind the famous black doors of Downing Street to begin appointing her Cabinet - many of whom she has reportedly already chosen - who will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

An announcement setting out the details of a cost of living support package is expected later this week, but she is reportedly drawing up plans for a freeze in bills which could cost around £100 billion.

On Thursday, she will face leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, at her first prime minister's questions (PMQs) where she will face a grilling over how she intends to support households and businesses this winter.

More to follow...