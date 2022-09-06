Swedish PM and British MP message wrong Liz Truss on Twitter

A woman on Twitter named Liz Trussell has been mistaken as Britain's new prime minister.

Ms Trussell, who goes by the Twitter handle @LizTruss had messages sent her way from rival party leaders, and even the Swedish prime minister, who believed she was the Conservative leader who goes by @trussliz.

One of those who messaged the wrong Liz Truss was co-leader of the Green Party Caroline Lucas.

Instead of correcting Ms Lucas and others who messaged, Ms Trussell decided to have some fun with the confusion that had been caused.

Ms Lucas wrote: "@LizTruss still doesn't get it - Boris Johnson did *not* get Brexit done, his myriad mistakes over Covid cost countless lives, & he leaves having disgraced his office.

"Meanwhile, she's campaigned as a right wing ideologue & will govern as such - which is a disaster for all of us."

And as another Twitter user replied "and I bet she likes cake", Ms Trussell was quick to come back stating she did in fact "love cake."

Ms Lucas was however quick to apologise, writing: "Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it."

The next person to mistake Ms Trussell for the new Conservative leader was the Swedish premier.

Magdalena Andersson deleted the tweet, but not before Ms Trussell voiced her willingness to meet up - even suggesting that the Swedish leader should bring some food from her home nation.

The case of mistaken identity was copied by a number of other people.

The mistake is reminiscent of an American man called John Lewis, who receives more than 50,000 tweets each year from people trying to contact the department store chain.

Mr Lewis now receives a Christmas hamper each year from the company for the volume of messages he receives.

