Actor Jennifer Lawrence reveals she suffered two miscarriages

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she suffered two miscarriages, including one pregnancy she intended to abort in her early twenties.

The Hollywood actor revealed the news during an interview with Vogue magazine for the October cover story where she said she suffered her first miscarriage alone, and spoke about other subjects such as motherhood, American politics and her acting roles.

Lawrence said her second miscarriage happened when she was shooting Don't Look Up, which was released in 2021. By this time she said she was married and very much wanted a baby.

She later welcomed a son named Cy in February.

The actor says that she was disappointed at Kentucky State's trigger laws to ban abortions immediately after the Supreme Court decision.

"It's too personal to a female's existence to watch white men debate over uteruses," she said.

Though Lawrence now has a baby, she says that she can't imagine children and 18-year-olds in any situation with limited options.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant."

"I had a very fortunate pregnancy," she says. "But every single second of my life was different."

Listen to Unscripted - our arts and entertainment podcast

Lawrence also spoke about how she grew up thinking of herself as a Republican in a conservative family and it was only until making movies around the world that she saw how money was unequally distributed.

"Nobody likes to see half their paycheck go away, but it made sense to me," she says. "Yeah, for the greater, I guess it makes sense."

She now broaches the topic of politics with her family by unleashing text messaging to them.

"Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don't respond. And then I'll feel bad and send a picture of the baby."

The actor says that though she is now a mother, "it's so scary to talk about motherhood".

"Only because it is so different for everybody," she says.

Where to get support if you, your partner or someone you know has had a miscarriage