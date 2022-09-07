Liz Truss is going head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer over her plans to tackle the energy crisis as she makes her debut appearance at Prime Minister's Questions.

With her newly-assembled Cabinet by her side, the new PM is receiving a grilling over her how she intends to help families and businesses pay for eye-watering bills.

The Cabinet met for the first time on Wednesday morning, where they are likely to have begun hashing out plans to put an emergency package of support in place, to be announced on Thursday.

Opening the showdown, the leader of the opposition congratulated Ms Truss on her appointment and went straight for the jugular, asking "did she mean it" when she said on the campaign trail that she was against a windfall tax.

Ms Truss replied that she hopes that she and Sir Keir "can work together particularly on areas we agree on" such as the UK's response to Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

She continued: " I am against windfall tax. I believe its wrong thing to be putting companies off investing UK just as we need to be growing the economy."

Sir Keir highlighted that, according to the Treasury's calculations, energy companies are set to make £170 billion in excess profits over next two years.

Calling for her to back Labour's plans of an energy price freeze, he said it "won't be cheap" but accused her of leaving households and businesses to foot the bill.

He said: "The real choice, the political choice, is who is going to pay?

"Is she really telling us that she's going to leave these vast excess profit son the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?"

More to follow...