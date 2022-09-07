Queen delays Privy Council meeting after doctors 'advise her to rest'

The Queen has postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, 96, had been due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday.

The Queen will remain at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay, it is understood.

During the proceedings, Ms Truss would have taken her oath as first lord of the Treasury and new Cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles, and also made privy counsellors if not already appointed as one in past.

It follows the Queen appointing Liz Truss as the new prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday.

A Palace spokesman said: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.

“This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

