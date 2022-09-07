Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the process which led to Liz Truss becoming prime minister was “far from democratic”.

Mr Putin said the UK public had not been given a say over the change in No 10.

Speaking in Vladivostok, Mr Putin said: “In the UK, the procedure for electing the head of state is far from democratic. It takes place within the framework of the party that won the previous parliamentary election.

“The UK people do not participate in the change of government in this case.”

Liz Truss hosted her first cabinet meeting this morning Credit: PA

Mr Putin’s most recent election, in 2018, saw him secure more than 75% of the vote, but his most prominent opponents were prevented from standing. There have also been widespread allegations of corruption and fraud in Russian elections.

The Russian president also used his appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok to claim that Russia had not “lost anything” as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, despite Western sanctions.

“Russia has resisted the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West,” he said.

“I’m sure that we haven’t lost anything and we won’t lose anything.

“The most important gain is the strengthening of our sovereignty, it’s an inevitable result of what’s going on.”

Downing Street declined to comment on his remarks.