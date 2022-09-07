Pupils and teachers from the Texas community where 21 people - including 19 children - were killed during a mass shooting have returned to school for the first time.

Classrooms across the city of Uvalde filled up again once again Tuesday, four months since the shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in May.

The city continues to demand accountability over the deadly attack, during which law enforcement officers waited more than an hour before entering a fourth grade classroom where gunman Salvador Ramos was opening fire.

School officials announced that the campus for Robb Elementary would not reopen when students returned to school on September 6.

A large memorial of stuffed animals, victims' photographs and crosses remains outside the scene of one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

The surviving students from Robb Elementary have been scattered to different schools in the area.

Classes in Uvalde got off to a late start compared to much of Texas, with students in other parts of the state returning to school weeks ago.

In preparation for the return to education one parent said that she went through "drills all summer" with her children so they know what to do in the event of another attack.

"If you hear anything in the hallway get out the window, run, don't stop, don't scream".

"They have phones now - each of them. Which I didn't believe kids that age should have phones, but now I have to."

Another parent described how their son "freaks out" if he see's something which is on fire, as it reminds him of the gun used in the Robb Elementary shooting.

He added: "There's certain parents of the deceased when he sees them he freaks out. There's a lot of stuff.

"There ain't no actions or nothing is going to make me feel better. They can put up a big fence, barbed wire, whatever but all it takes is a car just running into it.

"It ain't going to stop nothing. Are the police officers going to shoot this time or are they going to help or what? But nobody really knows so that's why we said we're going to take it day by day."

Parents have described how their children are suffering psychologically in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary.

On Tuesday, other districts encouraged their students and teachers to show support for schools in Uvalde by wearing the community's maroon colours.

In a tweet, US First Lady Jill Biden said: “We are all standing with you."

The school district has also added a virtual option this year for parents who didn't feel comfortable sending their children back into a classroom. More than 100 students have been signed up to the offer of online learning.

Parents arriving at some local schools were greeted with taller fences, increased security and cameras, a larger law enforcement presence, more counsellors and emotional support dogs.

Teachers at Uvalde Elementary wore matching turquoise shirts emblazoned with 'Together We Rise & Together We Are Better'. Credit: AP

At Uvalde Elementary, for example, teachers, in matching turquoise shirts emblazoned with “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better”, gently led students through a newly installed eight foot (2.4 meter) fence and past a state trooper standing outside the front entrance.

In August, children and parents called for officers to "turn in" their badges after a Uvalde police chief was sacked for critical mistakes made during the shooting.

A board of trustees voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has come under the most intense scrutiny of the nearly 400 officers who rushed to the school.

Upon their arrival, they waited more than 70 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman.

After the judgement was handed down Mr Arredondo’s lawyer released a 17-page letter stating he is not a fumbling school police chief, who wasted time by looking for keys to a likely unlocked door.

It instead portrayed him as a brave officer whose level-headed decisions saved the lives of other students.

The attack in Uvalde is one of several US mass shootings in 2022 that has reignited American's ongoing debate around gun laws and mental health.

