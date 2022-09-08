From strikes to sports: National events cancelled following death of the Queen

Sporting events and strikes are being cancelled following the death of the Queen, and more cancellations are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office. Here are the events that have been called off or postponed in light of Thursday's news:

Strikes

Planned strikes by rail and postal workers who were due to walk out over a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions were postponed following the news.

“RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth," General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union Mick Lynch said.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended."

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," he added.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and train drivers union Aslef also suspended the strikes.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We welcome the unions’ decision to call off next week’s strikes and we join them and the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to the royal family.”

Postal staff from the Communication Workers Union called off their planned 48-hour walkout on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Commons

The House of Commons will not be sitting for business at 9.30am as initially planned, the House of Commons announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Instead, the house is due to sit at 12pm for tributes to the Queen and senior members of the commons will take an oath to King Charles III on Saturday.

Football Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes. The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night’s matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed. The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night’s Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday’s fixtures yet to be made. The Scottish Professional Football League announced that Friday evening’s Championship clash between Dundee and Cove Rangers was off.

Horseracing

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned following the death of the Queen.

The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

An announcement will be made on Friday regarding plans for Saturday, where the Leger at Doncaster is the showpiece event as the final British Classic of the season.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening. The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off. Rugby League The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.

Golf Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

Athletics The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday. Cycling Friday’s Tour of Britain stage has been cancelled with a decision on the rest of the tour to be made.

Formula 1 Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

