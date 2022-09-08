Her Majesty The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In statement, the palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The announcement comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

All four of her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen, along with her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

A notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace

Officials brought a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace as crowds gathered.

The Queen dedicated her life to her royal duty.

She was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and has died just three months after the national celebrations in June celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen was also the longest-reigning still-serving monarch in the world.

