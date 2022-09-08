Watch live coverage from ITV News on the health of Her Majesty The Queen

Watch ITV News's live coverage on Her Majesty The Queen, as The Royal Family gather in Balmoral to be with her as doctors monitor her health.

The Queen is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.

All four of her children, and two of her grandsons, have travelled to be with her.

