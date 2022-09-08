Justin Trudeau among world leaders to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has led tributes to The Queen after it was announced on Thursday that she has died aged 96.

In a statement, the palace said "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon", prompting an outpouring of condolences from around the world.

Mr Trudeau said "she was a constant presence in our lives", adding that "Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth."

"Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time," he tweeted.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg also expressed his deep sadness over the passing of Her Majesty. “Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the royal family, to our #NATO Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth,” he tweeted.

Adding to tributes, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin conveyed his deepest sympathy following the death of the Queen, saying it represented the "end of an era". Mr Martin said: “The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. “Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique. “The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era."

The condolences came after Buckingham Palace issued a statement that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

The Queen’s four children – and two of her grandsons – travelled to Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home, to be by her side.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill and included encounters with countless world leaders.