Watch live as Liz Truss announces her energy rescue package to tackle soaring bills

Liz Truss has announced the government will introduce an "energy price guarantee" to help tackle escalating costs in a much-awaited announcement.

Under the plans, the average UK household will pay no more than £2,500 per year, said the new prime minister.

It will work by limiting the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas "while we get the energy market back on track".

The measures will come into effect from October 1 and stay in place for two years.

She said the cap on prices will "give people certainty on energy bills, it will curb inflation and boost growth".

Ms Truss told the Commons: “This will save a typical household £1,000 a year. It comes in addition to the £400 energy bills support scheme.

"This guarantee supersedes the Ofgem price cap and has been agreed with energy retailers.”

She added that the government will set up a fund for those using heating oil, living in park homes or those on heat networks so that all UK consumers can benefit from “equivalent support”.

"We are supporting this country through this winter and next and tackling the root causes of high prices so we are never in the same position again," she added.

Ms Truss, who was sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday, along with her newly-appointed Cabinet have been under mounting pressure to reassure Britons on how they will help them get through the winter.

A breakdown of the plans

Average household bills capped at £2,500 per year

Energy Price Guarantee comes into effect October 1, lasting two years

More to follow...