The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.

Buckingham Palace say family members have been informed about the Queen's medical situation.

Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said. The heir to the throne and his wife were staying nearby at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.

Prince William is also travelling to Balmoral.The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s close family have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and looked bright but frail and used a walking stick during Tuesday’s historic audience with Ms Truss, which followed a visit from outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson as he tendered his resignation.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”