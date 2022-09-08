The Queen’s health: A timeline of key events over her summer at Balmoral

Fears over the Queen's health have grown in recent months during her summer retreat at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire.

Members of the royal family - including all four of the monarch's children - are travelling to be with her after doctors put her under medical supervision today at her Scottish Highlands home.

ITV News understands Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, all arrived in Aberdeen this morning on the same plane.

Prince Harry, who is on a trip to the UK, also took the decision to travel to Balmoral after pulling out of a charity event in London.

Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne were first to be by the Queen's side as they were already in Scotland.

An armed police officer stands at the gates to Balmoral, where the Queen is under medical supervision. Credit: PA

It comes after Buckingham Palace made an announcement this afternoon that the Queen was under 'medical supervision' as doctors are "concerned" about her health.

The 96-year-old monarch has pulled out of recent key events due to ongoing mobility issues.

All four of the Queen's children, including Prince Charles, travelled to Balmoral Credit: PA

Here is a timeline of the key dates over recent weeks:

July 21

The Queen travelled to her private Scottish home of Balmoral for the start of her traditional summer break.

July 28

The Prince of Wales represents the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and reads a message from the Queen put in the Commonwealth Games Baton.

August 8

The Queen’s traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle by a guard of honour is reportedly held in private inside the grounds, with a source saying “This is a change in line with events being adapted for Her Majesty’s comfort”.

September 3

The Queen misses the Braemar Gathering, the popular Highland Games event, and the Prince of Wales officially opens a new structure celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It is understood the decision was taken for the comfort of the head of state.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship described the situation as "very serious."

Play Brightcove video

– September 6

The Queen receives Boris Johnson at Balmoral Castle as he leaves office before she greets Liz Truss to ask her to form a government and become Prime Minister.

The historic audience is the first time the 96-year-old monarch carried out the key duty at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at Buckingham Palace.

– September 7

The Queen postpones her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest.

– September 8

Buckingham Palace announces that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral, with royal doctors saying they are concerned with her health.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Sussex, rush to be by her side.