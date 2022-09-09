Could hopes of healing Harry and William's bond fade with the Queen's death?

He arrived just before 8pm last night and left just after 8am this morning.

A 12-hour sojourn for Prince Harry, the last of the royals to arrive at Balmoral, the first to leave.

If grief at the Queen’s death had a chance of easing family tensions there wasn’t much time for any thaw.

In the Castle where as young brothers William and Harry grieved together for their mother, they were reunited as grown men. In the same place, but without the bond they once shared.

Prince Harry flew back to London on Friday morning following the death of his grandmother.

It is no secret how troubled the relationship now is between the King, the heir and Prince Harry, and the sadness such rupture has caused to them, the Queen and the wider family.

Any hope a year ago that the death of Prince Philip might bring rapprochement appears misplaced.

Will the death of the Queen bring a different outcome? Or represent the loss of the one person who could still, at some level, bind them all?

