King Charles III received a warm reception from the public as he made his way past a crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace, with one well-wisher saying "we love you", while others sang 'God Save the King'.

With the nation entering a period of mourning, the new King, and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon, where he is due to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss.

There were cheers from the crowd when the King’s state Bentley arrived at the gates of the Palace, with hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside waiting to greet him.

One person was even seen giving him a kiss on the cheek, another on the hand, as tributes to the late Queen were audible in the background , including people saying "our loss" and "so sad".

"We love you king Charles, we loved your mum," one woman in the crowd said.

"Thank you for coming out, we really appreciate it," another member of the public told the new King.

He shook hands with countless members of the public lined up behind the barrier, thanking them for their good wishes, during a walkabout to view tributes left outside the palace.

People could be heard singing 'God Save the King', a version of the national anthem last used when The Queen's father George VI was on the throne.

Colin Hennessy, 52, said: “It’s great to see the King. You can see he’s very emotional but he was very grateful to everybody here. “He thanked as many people as he could as he walked by.”

On Saturday morning, an Accession Council – the formal proclamation of Charles as King – will take place at St James’s Palace in London and will be televised for the first time in history.

The period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed at a later date, Buckingham Palace said.

