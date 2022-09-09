House of Commons observe minute's silence as ministers pay tribute to the Queen

The House of Commons has observed a minute's silence to pay respect to Her Majesty, The Queen following her death aged 96.

In a poignant moment, a packed Chamber full of somber MPs bowed their heads as they remembered the monarch.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led the tributes, telling MPs: “She is wed in our minds with the crown and all it stands for.”

“Over her reign she has seen unprecedented social, cultural, technological change, through it all she has been the most conscientious and dutiful monarchs," he said.

“But whilst she understood the unescapable nature of duty, which sometimes must have weighed upon her heavily, she also delighted in carrying it out for she was the most devoted monarch.”

He added: “Our memories of her will be filled with that image of a gently smiling dedication that showed throughout her life.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “In the hours since last night’s shocking news, we have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of Her late Majesty the Queen.

“Crowds have gathered, flags have been lowered to half-mast, tributes have been sent from every continent around the world."

At 6pm, the House will be suspended when His Majesty makes a broadcast address, before resuming again for tributes until 10pm.

The house will sit again at 1pm on Saturday in a rare sitting, where several senior members will be invited to take the oath to the King.

