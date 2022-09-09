The King told Liz Truss that his mother's death was "the moment I'd been dreading", as he held the first of his weekly audiences with his prime minister at Buckingham Palace

As King Charles III prepares to officially take over from his late mother, the Queen, on Saturday, he met Ms Truss on Friday afternoon.

The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday.

The details of their meeting and what was discussed will, as always, remain private between the pair.

The monarch and the prime minister will begin their relationship on a common footing - both are taking on momentous titles within days of one another.

A short clip of their meeting shows Ms Truss being escorted through the halls of the Palace, before she walks towards the King and shakes his hand.

"Your Majesty, very good to see you," said Ms Truss as she walked towards the King and shook his hand.

King Charles replied: "Very kind of you to come in, I know how incredibly busy you are to say the least."

"It has been so touching this afternoon when we arrived, all those people had come to give their condolences, flowers," he continued.

Ms Truss replied: "Your Majesty, my very, very sincere condolences."

"You're very kind, no you're very kind," said the King.

"The moment I'd been dreading - as I know a lot of people have. But, have to try and keep everything going."

More to follow...