Shops, offices and workplaces close doors out of respect for the Queen

Across the country, many workplaces, shops and tourist attractions have taken the decision to shut today as the nation mourns the death of the Queen.

While there is no requirement for businesses to close or make adjustments, some felt they couldn't carry on as usual - and said they were shutting their doors out of resect.

More are likely to close on the day of the monarch's funeral - expected to be held on Monday, 19 September - while others may play sombre music to reflect the national mood.

Here are some of the shops, attractions and workplaces that have closed following Her Majesty's death.

Shops

London department store Selfridges closed on Thursday as news of the Queen's death broke, and said it would remain shut on Friday before reopening this weekend.

The department store's management said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. "Queen Elizabeth has been a reassuring constant throughout our lives, ascending to the throne on 6 February 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history. "Over the past 70 years, her Majesty has been dedicated to the service of our country and the Commonwealth, demonstrating an enormous sense of duty and commitment."

Luxury department store Liberty is flying the Union flag at half mast outside its luxury department store in London's West End. It will remain closed until 10am Saturday as staff "join the country in mourning".

French Connection's 19 UK stores were closed on Friday, while END Clothing has shut up shop in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester.

Both the William Hill and Betfred betting agencies announced they had closed their doors for Thursday evening, and would remain closed on Friday.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has taken the decision to close all of its shops until after the Queen's funeral.

Attractions

Several popular tourist destinations also announced closures in the wake of the Queen's passing, with many flying flags at half-mast.

The Royal Botanic Gardens has closed several sites today, including Kew Gardens in south west London and Wakehurst in Sussex.

A number of museums are closed for the day, including the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth and the RAF Museum in London and the Midlands.

The Tower of London and the Fusilier Museum were among the nation's tourist attractions that chose to close on Friday, opting to fly flags at half mast in lieu of opening to the public.

Other attractions are planning to close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

That included the British Museum, which has opened a book of condolence for visitors to sign.

Workplaces

A number of offices across the country have told staff not to come in today as Britons grieve for the Queen.

London's Philharmonia Orchestra said its members were 'deeply saddened' by Thursday's announcement and said its office, including its box office phone line, would remain closed until 10am on Monday.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To know...

A number of MPs, including Labour's Dawn Bowden, and Alan Brown and Marion Fellows of the SNP, announced on Twitter that their constituency offices would be shut on Friday.

Schools did not shut their gates, after the Department for Education sending an email advising them to keep classrooms open for now.

Will there be a national holiday declared after the Queen's death?

Once the date of the Queen's funeral is confirmed, schools could close if a public holiday is declared.

The government has the power to declare that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

No statement on the matter has been issued at this stage.

The Queen's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in London, potentially on Monday, 19 September, concluding the 11 days of official national mourning.

However an exact funeral date has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.