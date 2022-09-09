The public is waking up to tributes for the Queen as the UK begins a period of mourning to mark her death.

Crowds are continuing to gather at the various Royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle, where the Queen passed away “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon.

At the gates of Buckingham Palace rows of flowers and other tributes have been left, after hundreds braced the rain to pay their respects, on Thursday evening.

Rows of flowers and other tributes have been left at the gates of Buckingham Palace. Credit: AP

In the early hours of Friday morning, people could be seen flocking to Buckingham Palace, continuing to mourn her Majesty's life and service.

Mourners, many dressed all in black, congregated beside hundreds of colourful bouquets and messages.

A large Union flag in tones of black and grey has been pinned to the right flank of the gates, while police officers kept a crowd back from the main gates further to the left.

'With the balcony behind me just watching her come out makes me have a smile'

Play Brightcove video

Good Morning Britain spoke to one woman, who had travelled from Kent with her two sons, to visit the Royal palace and recognise the Queen's passing.

She described the former Monarch as "like a mother" and said her death was a "sad loss".

Her youngest son added that the Queen is "very special to me" and her appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace made him "have a smile every time".

'The Queen's been an inspiration to me my whole life'

Play Brightcove video

Another girl who had arrived early to the Royal residence, accompanied by her family, said the Queen had been "an inspiration to me my whole life".

A note left by her at the Palace read: "Dear Queen, we will really miss you. Your loss has made us all really very sad because you meant so much to all of us. And this weekend I'm only going to wear black."

Another letter read: "To our Queen, we thank you for everything. We are so very proud of you. May you rest in peace."

The world's media have gathered outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: Martin Stew

ITV News Correspondent Martin Stew reflects on the atmosphere at Buckingham Palace

It’s 7.30 in the morning but already crowds are gathering at Buckingham Palace. Flowers now line the entire length of the fence with hundreds of mourners standing behind security barriers to capture the moment on their phones and pay their own respects.

The crowd is as diverse as the Nation and Commonwealth the Queen ruled. People from all walks of life clearly moved and wanting to be together at a time of national grief.

There’s also an enormous number of TV crews from right around the world. I think I’ve seen journalists reporting to countries in every continent with the exception of Antarctica. The scale of interest in this story internationally is impossible to underestimate.

A floral tribute left outside Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

Other floral tributes have been left outside the Royal residences dotted across the UK.

One note, which was lefty outside Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland, said the "heart of the world" had been "broken" by the Queen's death.

In the coming week a series of remembrance events will take place to commemorate the 70 years of service the Queen gave to Britain.

On Friday, gun salutes will ring out across the capital and the new Monarch - King Charles III - will hold his first audience with the prime minister.

Across London digital boards are displaying a tribute to the Queen. Credit: AP

Across London, digital boards, which would typically be filled with advertisements, are displaying a tribute to Britain's former monarch.

Stations for the London Underground as well as bus shelters began to display the imagery shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died.