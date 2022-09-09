‘We loved you, Ma’am’ – The nation’s papers react to the death of the Queen

The death of the Queen has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from the nation’s papers.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Here is how the papers reacted:

The Times

In its obituary, The Times described the the Queen as “the woman who saved the monarchy in this country”.

It continues: “That is not to say that without her we would have had a republic by now, or that the monarchy did not endure some troubled times during her reign when the unpopularity of some of its members led critics to question its very future, but it is thanks to her dedication and seriousness of purpose that an institution that has at times seemed outdated and out of keeping with the values of contemporary society still has a relevance and popularity today.”

The Guardian

The Independent

Metro

The Sun

On the front, the paper says: “We loved you Ma’am.

“Rest in peace… The Sun and our readers loved you. We are proud you were our Queen.”

The Daily Telegraph

Daily Express

Daily Mail

Sarah Vine, a columnist for the paper, writes: “How to find the words?

“Our grief is a hundred different emotions, all of them hard to grasp.”

Daily Mirror

Financial Times

Below an image of the monarch attending the state opening of Parliament in 1971, the paper calls her death a “watershed moment in the life of the nation”.

i

Daily Star