Play Brightcove video

ITV News correspondent Rebecca Barry at St Paul's Cathedral in London to explain the order of ceremonies on the day after the Queen's death.

Bells will toll around the land today for the Queen, as the nation enters an official period of mourning to mark the monarch's death.

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course, Buckingham Palace said.

The period of official public mourning is expected to be 11 days, beginning after Her Majesty's death on Thursday.

The Queen’s son and successor, King Charles III, spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as he begins his first full day as the nation’s new monarch having spent much of his 73 years in preparation for the role.

Gun salutes will ring out as a series of customaries ceremonies to mark the death of a sovereign begin in the days before the Queen is laid to rest in a state funeral.

The death of a monarch ushers in a period of mourning steeped in tradition - and carefully choreographed over years of planning.

Tributes continue to pour in for the Queen, who has died at the age of 96 Credit: PA Images

However the historic days ahead will also bring extraordinary scenes not witnessed in modern times - as Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is the first for a sovereign in 70 years.

The last state funeral for a sovereign was held when the Queen's father, George VI, died in 1952.

Here's everything we know so far about the days ahead, as Britain enters the official period of mourning.

Charles and Princes Harry and William at the sermon for the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002. Credit: PA

Day of Death

Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or 'D+0' in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen's death, codenamed London Bridge.

But the announcement came late in the day - at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 - meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning today will be considered D+0.

The King and Camilla - now the Queen Consort - remained at Balmoral overnight and will return to London today.

The following events are expected to take place over the next 11 days but some events are subject to confirmation from Buckingham Palace.

Friday, 9 September timetable

At 12pm, bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

At 1pm, gun salutes will be fired on Friday. One round will be fired for every year of the Queen's life. The gun salutes will be fired in Hyde Park by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

At 6pm, an official service for prayer and reflection will be held at St Paul's Cathedral in London - the public is being welcomed to attend.

How can you attend the service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday?

The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul's in central London on Friday.

The public are welcome to attend this service and 2,000 available seats will be allocated to the public on a first come first served basis.

Those wishing to attend the service must visit in person to the City of London tourism office, in Carter Lane to collect a wristband from 11am. There will be no admittance to St Paul’s Cathedral without a wristband.

She has been succeeded by her own son, Charles, who will be known as King Charles III. Credit: Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA

The King's speech

King Charles will make a televised address to the nation on Friday afternoon, which he is due to pre-record, in the early evening.

He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Also on Friday, the King and Queen return to London. Charles and Camilla stayed at Balmoral overnight on Thursday, but will return to the capital.

What are King Charles' first duties as sovereign?

Audience with the Prime Minister: Despite his grief, duty calls for new sovereign King Charles III, who will have his first audience as monarch with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Confirming funeral plans: Charles is likely to meet the Earl Marshal - the Duke of Norfolk - who is in charge of the accession and the Queen's funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.

'London Bridge': Arrangements have long been planned in consultation with the government, under the codename London Bridge. They will incorporate Operation Unicorn, the contingency plans for the death of the Queen in Scotland.

Court mourning: Charles will decide on the length of court or royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households. It is expected to last a month.

The Union Flag flies at half mast over Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

What flag traditions is Britain following?Union flags on royal buildings are flying at half-mast. Many public buildings, such as council town halls, are also lowering their flags out of respect.

The Royal Standard never flies half-mast. It represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom, and is a symbol of the continuation of the monarchy.

If the new King is in residence at a royal palace or castle, the Royal Standard will fly there full-mast as is the tradition. The Union flag does not fly there at the same time.

A 41-gun salute was performed at Cardiff Castle to pay tribute to Prince Philip Credit: PA Images

Will there be a national holiday declared after the Queen's death?

The government could announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Saturday, 10 September

The Accession Council meets, traditionally at 10am, at St James's Palace in London to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.

First, the Privy Council gathers without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.

Then Charles holds his first Privy Council, accompanied by Camilla - the new Queen Consort - and William who are also Privy Counsellors, and makes his personal declaration and oath.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign is read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James's Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Proclamations are made around the city and across the country.

Camilla and Charles are due to travel from Balmoral to London on Friday Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Union flags go back up to full-mast at 1pm and remain there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations before returning to half-mast.

Charles will also hold audiences with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

Sunday, 11 September

The Queen's coffin is expected to be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The Queen watches as the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is placed in St George’s Chapel Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Monday, 12 September

Procession is expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral. Service and the Vigil of the Princes by members of the royal family.

The public may get the chance to file past the Queen's coffin at a mini lying in state in St Giles'.

The House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to come together in Westminster for a Motion of Condolence, which the King could attend.

After leaving England and visiting Scotland, Charles will at some stage travel to the other countries of the UK - Wales and Northern Ireland - known as Operation Spring Tide.

Tuesday, 13 September

Her Majesty's coffin is expected to be flown to London. She is then expected to be at rest at Buckingham Palace.

A rehearsal for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster takes place.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall watching the procession at the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Wednesday, 14 September

The Queen's lying in state is expected to begin in Westminster Hall - Operation Marquee - following a ceremonial procession through London. It will last four full days.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin's arrival.

Hundreds of thousands of people will file past the coffin on its catafalque and pay their respects, just as they did for the Queen Mother's lying in state in 2002.

Covid restrictions meant the Queen had to sit alone during Prince Philip's funeral. Credit: PA

The management of the queues outside is codenamed Operation Feather.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin - the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

During the Covid crisis, plans had been amended in case the Queen passed during the pandemic.

During that period, plans for lying in state had included the possibility of the introduction of timed ticketing for those wanting to attend.

The Queen Mother’s lying in state Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Thursday, 15 September

Lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

Friday, 16 September - Sunday, 18 September

Lying in state continues, ending on Sunday. Heads of state begin to arrive for the funeral.

Monday, 19 September

The Queen's state funeral is expected take place at Westminster Abbey in central London - however an exact date has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The original plans are for the Queen's coffin to process on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings - sailors - using ropes rather than horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to poignantly follow behind - just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Earl Althorp and Prince Philip walk behind Diana's funeral cortege Credit: Adam Butler/PA

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes' silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, alongside the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen's.

Rows of flowers and other tributes have been left at the gates of Buckingham Palace. Credit: AP

Where can you leave a tribute for the Queen?

Royal Residences will close until after The Queen’s Funeral. This includes The Queen's Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and The Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh.

Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, The Queen's private estates, will also close for this period. In addition, Hillsborough Castle, The Sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland, will be closed.

However the public can still offer tributes at dedicated sites, or sign an official condolences book for the Queen - which you can find here on the official Royal website.

Those who wish to leave flowers and notes at Buckingham Palace will be guided to lay them at dedicated sites in Green Park or Hyde Park, the Palace said.

Flowers left outside the Palace gates will be moved to the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the castle each evening and placed on the castle chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, people are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

Flowers at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, people are encouraged to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the Palace’s north turret.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the castle forecourt in front of the main gates.