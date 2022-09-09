What is a national state of mourning?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK is in a national state of mourning.

It officially began on September 8, 2022 when the Queen's death was announced and will last up to and including her State Funeral, expected to be on September 19.

How is a state of mourning announced?

A national state of mourning is usually recommended by the Prime Minister and approved by the reigning monarch, or the next in line to the throne.

The Royal Family may choose to observe a longer period of mourning than the rest of the country - this includes the royals themselves as well as the households and troops committed to ceremonial duties.

No action is taken until there is a formal announcement of death - from the media via Buckingham Palace or Downing Street.

The UK was last in national mourning following the Duke of Edinburgh's death in April 2021.

The Union flag flies at half mast over Edinburgh Castle after the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Credit: PA

The government will usually publish documentation on its website, outlining guidance for the period of national mourning - including information on ceremonial arrangements, flags, silences, tributes, what websites and social media should do, what sporting events should do, and guidance for businesses.

What does national mourning mean?

A range of changes to the usual day to day running of things are likely to take place, both in the UK and from national representatives serving abroad.

Flags are often the first, and one of the more notable changes. Union flags will be flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings, armed forces establishments and at UK posts overseas for the duration of the period.

Expect to see newsreaders and journalists dressed in dark colours on screen, with black ties likely, and extra news and special programming with usual schedules moved to make way for coverage.

Chelsea and Manchester City players stand for a minute's silence in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh. Credit: PA

There will likely be a national two minute silence, as was the case following the deaths of George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother - a one minute silence was held after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. The government will announce the details of any planned silences.

Books of condolence may open in public buildings - this was not the case after the Duke of Edinburgh died due to Covid restrictions, instead an online version was set up.

After the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, condolence books were opened at St James's Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh as well as Windsor Castle.

Will businesses have to close?

No. Previous government guidance on national mourning says: "There is no expectation for businesses to close during the mourning period unless they wish to."

It says it is a decision for individual organisations.

Public services will also continue as usual, however, there may be some changes to service availability.

Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the State Funeral will be issued if needed.

What about sporting events, will they take place in this period?

This is also something which is at the discretion of organisers, previous guidance on national mourning states.

It suggests organisers of sporting fixtures may want to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.

However, the Premier League, EFL and WSL and Scottish leagues have all opted to postpone this weekend’s fixtures.

A man prays next to the mound of flowers left by the public outside Buckingham Palace gates following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Credit: PA

Can I lay flowers in tribute?

Flowers are a common expression of sorrow and appreciation on the death of a major figure.

While people were asked not to lay flowers, due to Covid, following the death of Prince Philip, in the wake of Princess Diana's death flowers, candles and messages filled public spaces and lay outside royal residences.

Royal officials have outlined a number of key locations where flowers and tributes can be laid, but have requested that no official flowers be sent from organisations to the location of the State Funeral, Royal Residents or government offices.

They have suggested that at all official locations people should follow the advice and direction of stewards.

London - A memorial flower garden will be created in Green Park tomorrow and will be the main place for laying flowers near Buckingham Palace.

Windsor - Flowers can be laid on the Long Walk at Cambridge Gate close to the town centre.

Sandringham - Flowers can be laid on the estate and visitors will be directed to the correct location on arrival.

Belfast - Flowers can be laid at Hillsborough Castle.

Edinburgh - Flowers can be laid at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Balmoral - Flowers and tributes can be laid at the Main Gate to the Castle.

Cardiff - Flowers can be laid at the areas either side of the City Hall entrance.

Will public galleries or museums close?

Much like businesses, public galleries, museums or other similar venues are not obliged to close. However, organisations may choose to shut their doors on the day of the State Funeral.

