The Queen will be given a state funeral - the first in the UK for more than half a century.

The last one was for wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, while the last for a sovereign was for the Queen's father, George VI, in 1952.

But when and where will the Queen's funeral take place - and what will the plans involve?

An aerial view of Westminster Abbey in central London. Credit: PA Images

When is the Queen's funeral?

Under plans codenamed London Bridge, the Queen's funeral is to take place ten days after her death.

The day of death is known operationally as D-Day, or D+0, with the funeral held on D+10.

The Queen died on Thursday 8 September, which would traditionally have been D+0. However, because her death was announced late in the day - at around 6.30pm - plans have shifted by a day to allow time for the complex arrangements to be made.

Therefore, Friday 9 September is now considered D+0, which means the funeral is likely to be held on Monday 19 September.

The date of the funeral has not yet been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and more details will be announced in the coming days.

The state funeral cortege of the Queen's father, King George VI, in 1952. Credit: PA Images

Where will the Queen's funeral be held?

The Queen's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be buried privately in St George's Chapel's King George VI memorial chapel, an annexe to the main church.

Will the Queen's funeral be shown on television?

Both the state funeral and committal service will be televised.

Will the public be allowed to line the route?

Plans for the funeral include a military procession through London as the Queen's coffin is taken to and from Westminster Abbey, while in Windsor the coffin is expected to be driven through the town to St George's Chapel.

Crowds will be expected to gather along the route, but the finalised arrangements will take into account the current levels of coronavirus.

Will the Queen lie in state?

There is expected to be a lying in state for several days, with members of the public permitted to move slowly past the closed coffin to pay their respects.

The Queen Mother lying in state before her funeral in 2002. Credit: PA Images

Can I leave flowers and cards?

Hundreds of bouquets, personal notes and candles have already started being laid in memory of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Royal officials have issued guidance on where people should place their bouquets or other tributes.

Those who wish to leave flowers at Buckingham Palace will be guided to lay them at dedicated sites in Green Park or Hyde Park.

Flowers left outside the Palace gates will be moved to the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

At Windsor Castle, flowers can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These will be brought inside the castle each evening and placed on the castle chapter grass on the south side of St George's Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, people are encouraged to leave tributes at the Norwich Gates.

For Balmoral Castle, flowers can be left at the main gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, people are encouraged to give tributes to the wardens at the entrance to the Queen's Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the Palace's north turret.

Meanwhile at Hillsborough Castle, flowers may be laid on the castle forecourt in front of the main gates.

There will be further information from the Cabinet Office for at other public buildings, the Palace said.

People can also pay their respects by signing a book of condolence online. There are no physical books of condolences at the royal residences, but there will be an opportunity to sign one at various town halls and other locations throughout the UK.

A police officer places flowers outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA Images

Will people be given a day off for the Queen's funeral?

The government decides on the period of national mourning, which has now started and will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is expected to make the day of the Queen's funeral a form of public holiday - a national day of mourning - as a mark of respect.

What is a state funeral?

A state funeral is a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign.

To the outsider, there is little difference between a state funeral and a ceremonial one. Both can include a lying in state - as the Queen Mother's did - and a military procession.

But the gun carriage bearing the coffin is pulled by Royal Navy ratings - sailors - using ropes, rather than horses. This tradition began after Queen Victoria's funeral in 1901.

The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.

State funerals are the responsibility of the Earl Marshal and the College of Arms, and are publicly funded.

On rare occasions - by order of the monarch and by a vote in Parliament providing the funds - state funerals have been held for distinguished figures including Sir Isaac Newton, Lord Nelson, the Duke of Wellington, and Sir Winston Churchill.

The Duke of Edinburgh was given a ceremonial royal funeral - not a state funeral - in 2021, as was the Queen Mother in 2002.

Will shops and businesses be closed on the day of the funeral?

Companies are not required to close their doors, according to the national mourning guidance published on Friday 9 September.

It says: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

Harrods is among the businesses to have confirmed it will close its doors on the day of the Queen's funeral.