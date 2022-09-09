King Charles III will make his first address to the nation and Commonwealth today following the death of the Queen.

The pre-recorded speech from the monarch will be broadcast on television at 6pm.

An official photograph of the King will be taken during the recording.

He will record the address in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, after travelling from Balmoral Castle to London earlier on Friday.

King Charles III was greeted by crowds of well-wishers upon his arrival back at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

The King immediately ascended to the throne, on Thursday, upon the death of Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

As of Friday, Britain has entered into a mourning period, from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

No date has been announced for what will be the first state funeral in Britain for over half a century.

Details of the Queen’s funeral and other forthcoming ceremonial and commemorative events will be announced “in due course”, the Cabinet Office said.

When is King Charles' speech?

The first address of King Charles III will be broadcast at 6pm.

How can I watch it?

The address will be broadcast on ITV News' special programme on the death of the Queen, which can be watched here on YouTube.

When is the formal proclamation of the King?

An Accession Council - the formal proclamation of Charles as King - will take place at St James’s Palace in London, on Saturday morning.

The first televised proclamation of the new sovereign will then be read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

A series of Royal Salutes were fired in London on Friday. Credit: PA

King Charles III will hold audiences, and the media will be briefed by the Earl Marshal, who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, on the coming days.

In the days that follow preparations and rehearsals will take place in anticipation of the Queen's funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to walk past the former Monarch's coffin as the Queen's 'lying in state' begins.

The Queen's funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

How will the Queen's funeral work?

Once a date has been decided the Queen's funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes' silence is expected to be held.