World leaders pay tribute to The Queen as a 'chapter of history closes'

World leaders have been paying tribute to The Queen after her death aged 96, describing her as an era-defining monarch and "extraordinary" public figure.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's prime minister, said she was woken to the news of Her Majesty's death by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom just before 5am. "I had a police officer shine a torch into my room at about 4.50am this morning. When that torch light came into my room I knew immediately what it meant," Ms Ardern said.

She added that the Queen was an "extraordinary" individual.

"Young or old, there is no doubt that a chapter is closing today, and with that we share our thanks for an incredible woman who we were lucky enough to call our Queen."

Adding to the tributes overnight, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said that many people had never known a world without The Queen, who was monarch for over seven decades.

Following The Queen's death, her eldest son Charles became monarch, and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, New Zealand, Tuvalu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

"Through the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm," Mr Albanese said of the Queen.

"She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious, but steadfast too."

The Queen receiving flowers from members of the crowd in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, in 2000. Credit: PA

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted his condolences on the death of The Queen, writing that her kind heart and good deeds will remain in people's memories. “She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity,” he said.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida also expressed his sorrow at the news of The Queen's death, saying it was a "great loss" to the whole "international community".

Tributes to The Queen poured in on Thursday after she died peacefully at Balmoral, describing her as “kind-hearted” and with a “wisdom, compassion, and warmth” to be cherished.

US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement that “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” who “helped make our relationship special”.French president Emmanuel Macron described her as “a friend of France” in his tribute on Twitter, while Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau described the Queen as “a constant presence in our lives”.

