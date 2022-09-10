Black backgrounds on front pages as new King mourns passing of his mother

Many of the papers have taken on black backgrounds to reflect the sombre national mood following the Queen’s death.

The King is shown on every front page as he grieves the passing of his 96-year-old mother and embraces her responsibilities.

The Telegraph

The front-page news article describes the King’s tribute as “deeply personal”, while the paper’s editorial praises the stability afforded by the practice of royal succession.

It writes: “The coming weeks are also a glorious reminder that the country she led is as steadfast as she. Fortified and buttressed by an unrivalled sense of identity, anchored as no other nation by history, geography, time and the monarchy itself, Britons can take confidence in what elsewhere might have proved a moment of self-doubt.

“A country that can bid such an irreplaceable, inspirational and loved figure goodbye with neither tremor nor tantrum, fear nor enfeeblement, is a country that can face the future with confidence and pride. It is days like these, paradoxically, that remind the people of this great nation that we are fortunate indeed.”

Daily Mirror

“She would have taken heart from the warm welcome extended to King Charles III yesterday as he assumed the reins,” the editorial adds.

“The King last night promised to renew the life-long service his mother had dedicated to the nation. He vowed to serve the country with loyalty, respect and love. We wish him well.”

Daily Star

An explanation piece on page two says there is a deeper meaning to the Hamlet quote, which was included by Sir John Tavener in his Song For Athene which was played at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Further inside the paper, a Scottish reverend shares his insight into the late Queen’s Christian faith and connection to Aberdeenshire.

The Times

“I vividly recall while preaching there looking across at the royal pew and seeing her enthusiastically singing a Scots metrical psalm, which she clearly knew by heart. Like her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, she had a fondness for the simplicity and dignity of Presbyterian worship in the Church of Scotland."

“It is fitting as well as poignant that she should have died just across the River Dee from her beloved Crathie Kirk and that her coffin will rest for two days in St Giles Cathedral, the mother church of Scots Presbyterianism.”

The paper’s editorial also references Scotland, with the article saying the Queen’s affection for it was matched only by her defence of the Union.

The King will soon be in Edinburgh to be given the keys to the city, and he will also visit Belfast and Cardiff ahead of the funeral.

Daily Express

The article says Charles “should know that when he hears the cries of ‘God Save the King!’ the crowds are doing much more than engaging in ritual – they are cheering him on”.

“Throughout this land, the Commonwealth and far beyond, people have every confidence that a great King’s rule has begun,” it adds.

Daily Mail

The Guardian

“His work on the Commonwealth will be key. Pakistan, the second most populous country in the Commonwealth, is suffering extreme floods. Many others are also vulnerable as temperatures rise, and the Commonwealth is seen as an important forum to tackle the climate crisis.”

Financial Times