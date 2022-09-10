Charles proclaimed King at historic ceremony

Watch ITV News' special coverage as Charles III is proclaimed monarch in a historic ceremony

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, which was televised for the first time.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirmed his role on Saturday morning.

The new monarch did not attend the ceremony, only joining after he had been proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

The historic event comes after Charles gave a landmark address to the nation on Friday and paid a moving tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Charles said of his “beloved mother” the late Elizabeth II: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand reports on the historical significance of Charles III being formally proclaimed king at the ceremony being held at St James's Palace

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today”.

The Proclamation ceremony featured a platform party, made up of Camilla, William, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of York, the Prime Minister, the Lord Privy Seal, the Lord Great Chamberlain, the Earl Marshal and the Lord President, who signed the Proclamation.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt opened proceedings by announcing the death of the death of the sovereign and called upon the Clerk of the Council to read aloud the text of the Accession Proclamation.

It included Charles’s chosen title as King, already known to be King Charles III.

Making his declaration, the King said: “My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

“And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

He also signed a proclamation approving that the day of the Queen's State Funeral would be a Bank Holiday across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Former prime ministers Theresa May, John Major, and Baroness Scotland arriving for the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace. Credit: PA

Members of the Cabinet will also have their first meeting with the King just days after Liz Truss formed her new Government.

Numerous senior ministers attended the Accession Council at St James’s Palace where Charles was formally proclaimed sovereign.

A number of former prime ministers were also in attendance at the event, including Boris Johnson, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair.

Later they will travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III.

The Prime Minister had led tributes in the House of Commons to the Queen as she urged the country to support their new monarch.

Those tributes will continue during rare Saturday sittings of both the Commons and the House of Lords.

Proceedings in the lower chamber will begin at 1pm with a small number of senior MPs taking an oath of allegiance to the King, and are expect to continue to around 10pm.