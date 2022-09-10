People have continued to gather in huge numbers outside Royal residences as they pay tribute to the late Queen.

In Windsor, people have left flowers, handwritten notes, and candles outside the castle in which the Queen spent much of her time.

'Thank you for your constant reassurance,' wrote one well-wisher

Another person quoted the Queen's famous televised address during the coronavirus pandemic, in which she paraphrased from Second World War singer Dame Vera Lynn.

"We'll meet again," it reads.

"We'll meet again in the New World," wrote another

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Since then, thousands of people have visited Royal residences across the UK to lay flowers and remember the late monarch.

At Buckingham Palace, thousands of people have been queuing down Constitution Hill to file past the hundreds of flowers that have been laid by its gates.

Police took flowers from visitors to Buckingham Palace to lay them in front of the gates

Police can be seen taking flowers from members of the public to lay closer to the Palace.

Among them, a tribute from Malta - where the Queen spent two years at the beginning of her marriage to the late Prince Phillip.

A tribute from Malta among hundreds left for the Queen outside Buckingham Palace

At Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen died, people are continuing to lay flowers. The monarch's body will be brought from the Castle to lie in state at St Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh tomorrow.

Hundreds of bouquets of flowers lain in front of the Castle

"Thank you for your dedication and years of service," reads one handwritten note.

"You have a special place in my mother's, father's, and my heart.

"There will always be a special place in heaven for you," the writer concludes.

A handwritten note outside Balmoral

Charles III was proclaimed as King at a meeting of the accession council at St James's palace this morning.

He will be crowned at a later date.

