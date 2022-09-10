Details of the Queen's funeral released and when and where she will lie in state

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday September, 19, it has been confirmed.

Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

The details, which include the movements of the King and members of the royal family in the coming days, have been released by the Lord Chamberlain's Office, Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the King. The late monarch was consulted on all the plans before her death.

Earlier today King Charles approved an order that the day of the funeral will be a public holiday throughout the UK. It has been said the Kind and Queen Consort are keen to meet as many people as possible in the next few weeks and share in their grief.

Here is a look at the timeline of events which will begin on September 11 and run through to the state funeral eight days later.

Sunday, September 11

The Queen's coffin currently lies at the ballroom of Balmoral Castle. It is draped in the Standard of Scotland and has allowed Balmoral staff to pay their last respects. The coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where staff at the palace will also get the chance to pay their respects. The journey between Balmoral Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse is expected to take around six hours.

Monday, September 12

A service will take place at St Giles Cathedral. King Charles and the Queen Consort will arrive in Edinburgh to join the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, along the Royal Mile, to St Giles Cathedral.

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on top of the coffin during the cathedral service. The coffin will then rest at St Giles Cathedral to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

Tuesday, September 13

Her majesty's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt at 6pm, accompanied by the Princess Royal. It will then be driven to Buckingham Palace and will rest in the Bow Room.

Wednesday, September 14

Prayers will be held at Buckingham Palace in front of the King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family. The coffin will then be taken in procession to Westminster Hall. The procession will include the King and members of the royal family. There will also be gun salutes and Big Ben will toll. The procession will arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a ceremony. The Queen will them lie in state for four clear days, finishing at 6.30am on the day of the state funeral.

Monday, September 19

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

Tuesday, September 20

The King and Queen Consort travel to Belfast and then on to Hillsborough Castle. They will view an exhibition of the late Queen's life. He will meet the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and party leaders. The King and Queen Consort will attend a service at St Anne's Cathedral.