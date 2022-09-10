England's cricketers fall silent at the Oval as sport honours the Queen

Cricketers stood in silence and listened to a rendition of the national anthem ahead of their match against South Africa today.

It's the day three of the third test in the series, with players and officials wearing black armbands to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Videos posted to twitter show the crowd bursting into applause at the end of God Save the King at the Oval ground in London.

Spectators also joined in with the new anthem, sung by singer Laura Wright. She earlier sang the South African national anthem.

There were also no advertisements displayed on the electronic billboards around the stadium or on the boundary walls. Instead they displayed images of the late Queen.

While cricket, rugby, and golf events scheduled for this weekend are still going ahead, all home nations football has been suspended.

In a statement, the FA described the Queen as "a long standing patron of the Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game."

"English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September."