Eyes of the world to be on Scotland as Queen begins last 'great journey'

People outside The Palace of Holyroodhouse held back tears as they talked about the Queen

In the days ahead the eyes of the world will be on Scotland as the late Queen begins her final great journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and then onto London and finally Windsor.

The love and gratitude of Scotland for her service and reign will be clear at every turn over the next few days as this nation prepares to say farewell.

Rhona Tait was one of the many well wishers leaving flowers in front of The Palace of Holyroodhouse - the Monarch’s official residence in Scotland - as preparations continue today ahead of the expected arrival of her majesty’s coffin tomorrow.“I just had to be here, she’s been part of my life, just so sad. I just feel I needed to be here it was so important,” she tells me, fighting back the tears.“She’s the Queen of Scotland. She always felt so much pride when she was here. You just felt her presence when she was here. I just feel massively proud that she was our Queen,“ she said.

Further along the growing bank of flowers and tributes, which include a small Paddington bear, Jean Miles says it not possible to put into words what has been lost with The Queen’s passing.“We’ve lost the Queen of Scotland. Her love of the Union was something I hope will live beyond her,” she said.But Jean is in no doubt of King Charles III’s love for Scotland, “He loves it too. He’s got a tough road to hoe. He’s going to try hard and we can but hope,” she says.

Members of the public have been laying flowers outside Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh Credit: PA

Not long after we talk in the warmth of the early Autumn sun the Royal Banner of Scotland - The Lion Rampant - is raised to full mast above the Palace as the proclamation of King Charles III is announced by the Accession Council in London.

The Queen’s love of Scotland was best summed up when she once said, “It is the people that make a place and there are few places where this is truer than Scotland.”The week before her death it was announced the Queen wouldn’t be able to attend the Braemar Gathering.

She loved this sporting spectacle steeped in Scottish tradition. I remember reporting some years back from the annual event which the Queen only missed on a handful of occasions during her life.

The sight of her beaming smile and enjoyment of the Highland games struck me at the time. She looked at home, happy and relaxed.In the coming days one can expect huge numbers of people will turn out to show their love for The Queen in Scotland.

This first leg of her final journey will crystallise that unique relationship between a Monarch and the people. The love she had for Scotland will be reflected back from its people.