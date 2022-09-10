King Charles has approved an order that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday throughout the UK.

During the new Monarch's Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt announced a proclamation that the day of the Queen's funeral would be a Bank Holiday.

She said said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

King Charles answered: “Approved.”

King Charles then went on to sign it, approving the Bank Holiday across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The date for the State Funeral is yet to be announced but it is thought to take place around September 19.