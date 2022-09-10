King Charles III: A guide to the accession council and Saturday's other events

Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a historic Accession Council in an ancient ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.

The nation is in its second day of mourning following the announcement by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening of Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96.

A wave of proclamations will take place across the UK in recognition of the new sovereign.

Here is a short guide to how Saturday's timetable is looking:

10am - Accession Council

At the council, the King will make a personal declaration about the death of the Queen and make an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

This is because in Scotland there is a division of powers between church and state.

The Accession Council, held in the State Apartments of St James' Palace and attended privy councillors, will be televised for the first time.

Among those attending will be Queen Consort Camilla, and the King's son, William, the new Prince of Wales.

11am - Principal Proclamation

The first public proclamation is expected to take place from the Friar Court balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11am.

Centuries-old pageantry, including gun salutes fired in Hyde Park and trumpeters playing a fanfare, will take place to mark the moment.

In recognition of the new Sovereign, union flags will be flown at full-mast from until one hour after the proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of the late Queen.

The Garter King of Arms reading the first public proclamation of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II, at Friary Court, in 1952. Credit: PA

11am - Flags flown

Flags will also be flown at full-mast from 11am for about 24 hours, which will be until one hour after the proclamations are made in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

They will then return to half-mast in mourning for the Queen.

Midday - Second Proclamation

A second proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London.

Separate proclamations will be read in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at noon on Sunday.

1pm - MPs begin to take oaths

Proceedings in the lower chamber will begin at 1pm with a small number of senior MPs taking an oath of allegiance to the King, and are expect to continue to around 10pm.

In mid-afternoon, the King will hold audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Cabinet.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know