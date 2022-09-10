Play Brightcove video

Members of the Royal Family stopped off before the River Dee to view floral tributes at the gate of Balmoral.

On their return to Balmoral from a short prayer service, members of the Royal Family stepped out of their cars just before the bridge over the River Dee that leads towards the castle.

The group was led by the Queen's children, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Joined by Her Majesty's four granddaughters, the group stopped off to view the floral tributes that had been left at the gates of the Balmoral estate.

Princess Eugenie appeared to shed a tear as she looked at floral tributes alongside family members.

Princess Eugenie. Credit: UK Pool

Large crowds are lined up along the route, with members of the public keen to give their condolences to the Queen’s family.

The Duke of York thanked people for visiting Balmoral after the death of his mother the Queen, saying: "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on."The crowd of well-wishers at Balmoral broke out into a round of applause as the royal family waved to them.

The family were joined by the Countess of Wessex, Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen's grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor for a walkabout after attending a prayer service at Crathie Kirk.

The family spent just under ten minutes intently reading the tributes and admiring the flowers before they returned inside Balmoral Castle.

Members of the royal family had earlier left Balmoral to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. The Queen regularly visited the small church during her Balmoral stays.

Hundreds of members of the public have lined the route from the gates to pay their respects.

