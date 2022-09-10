Which sports events have been cancelled after the Queen's death?

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Here is a sport-by-sport list of events and matches that have been affected by the news.

Football

All Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup have also been postponed this weekend.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales is also off.

Cricket

Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India.

Play between England and South Africa at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, did not take place on Friday.

Rugby Union

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night have been postponed until the weekend, while all senior rugby union scheduled in Wales this weekend will not take place.

The west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate, plus Sale’s home clash with Northampton, have been rearranged, with the former now taking place on Saturday and the latter on Sunday.

Premiership Rugby confirmed that four matches scheduled for the weekend will go ahead as planned. Champions Leicester’s trip to Exeter, London Irish versus Worcester and Newcastle against Harlequins will take place on Saturday, along with Gloucester hosting Wasps on Sunday.

On Thursday, Northampton’s game against Saracens was postponed.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but all other matches over the weekend will go ahead. The Super League play-offs started, with Catalans Dragons hosting Leeds on Friday night and Huddersfield playing Salford at home on Saturday.

Golf

Play at the BMW PGA Championship restarted as a 54-hole event on Saturday morning, having been suspended on Thursday and cancelled on Friday.

Formula One

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Saturday was switched to Sunday.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events will continue this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5km sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon will go ahead.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields has been postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all the weekend’s bouts as a mark of respect.

Tennis

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The group stage event featuring Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan is taking place at the Emirates Arena from September 13 to 18.

As a mark of respect for The Queen, there will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, the national anthem will be played and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons.

If the state funeral is scheduled during the event, the tie due to be played that day will be rearranged.

