Charles III proclaimed King in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales

Charles III has been proclaimed King in all the nations of the UK, following the death of the Queen.

The Lord Lyon King of Arms has read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Scotland at Mercat Cross in Edinburgh.

He told the crowd: “God Save the King”, who repeated it in response. The proclamation was then followed by a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

The Lord Lyon King lead three cheers in Edinburgh, saying “Hip hip” followed by "Hooray" from the crowd Credit: PA

There were gasps in the crowd in Edinburgh as a protester booed and called for a republic.

In Northern Ireland, the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel read the proclamation of the new King at Hillsborough Castle in driving rain.

At 12 noon, the clock tower bell at Hillsborough Castle gave a single chime to signal the start of the proclamation.

It was followed by a 21-gun salute fired by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery.

While the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, and the Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, read the proclamation of the new King in English and Welsh at Cardiff Castle.

After the readings, 21 rounds were fired before renditions of God Save The King and Wales’ national anthem.

There was a limit of 2,000 people inside the castle in the capital with access granted on a first come, first served basis.

Members of the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment gave three cheers for the new King at Cardiff Castle Credit: PA

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know