Farmers pay respects to the Queen with tractor guard of honour

Farmers formed a tractor guard of honour for the Queen's coffin as it travelled from Balmoral towards Edinburgh on Sunday.

The cortege passed dozens of tractors on each side of the road, some of which had their front loaders raised in salute.

Thousands of people have been seen lining the route, with some throwing flowers at the car as it passed.

The coffin is taking a 170-mile journey from the castle to Edinburgh where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours at St Giles's Cathedral.

It will then be flown by the RAF to London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday 19 September.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon. Her son, Charles, became King Charles III upon her death and has been proclaimed as the monarch across the country in ceremonies on Sunday.