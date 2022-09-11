After making the six-hour journey from her Balmoral home to Edinburgh on Sunday, the Queen's coffin will lie at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital until it is flown to London on Tuesday.

As flags return to half mast around the UK on Monday following his proclamation, King Charles III will join a procession from Holyroodhouse to a service at St Giles at 3pm.

Guns will be fired as the procession traverses Edinburgh's Royal Mile. The last round will fire as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.

Members of the public will be able to file past the monarch's catafalque, the framework around the coffin, from around 5pm on Monday.

People file past the Queen Mother's coffin in Westminster Hall the day before her funeral in 2002 Credit: PA

The coffin will be guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers with the crown of Scotland placed on top.

It will remain there for around 24 hours before being flown from Edinburgh airport to RAF Northolt, accompanied by Princess Anne before arriving at Buckingham Palace's Bow Room.

With changeable weather expected in Scotland, the Scottish government is asking people to come prepared for hours of standing should they wish to join the queues.

Security checks will be in place at St Giles’ and photography and recording inside is not allowed.

The Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London begins on Wednesday September 14 for four days until the morning of her funeral on Monday September 19.

