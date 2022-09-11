In pictures: Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral as it begins the long journey south

The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral, beginning a long journey from the Scottish castle to Edinburgh via Aberdeen and Dundee, before it is flown to London.

The hearse passed hundreds of flowers as it left Balmoral Credit: PA

Thousands of people are expected to line the route as the Queen travels through Scotland for the final time.

The Queen's coffin first travelled through the village of Ballater, where some locals threw flowers Credit: PA

She will lie in St Giles's cathedral in Edinburgh for around twenty-four hours before being flown down to London by the RAF.

Princess Anne travelled behind the hearse Credit: PA

Princess Anne was in a car following the cortege. She and other Royals viewed tributes left outside Balmoral yesterday.

Hundreds of people stood in silence along the streets of Ballater Credit: PA

Clergy stepped out of a church in the village and members of the armed forces saluted as the coffin passed by.

Members of the armed forces salute as the coffin passes Credit: PA

It's expected that it will take up to six hours for the cortege to travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

From there it will be flown to London, where it will lie in state. The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday the 19th of September, which has been declared a public holiday.