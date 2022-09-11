The Queen’s coffin will begin its journey to its final resting place when it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh today.

Draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it will depart from Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside and make its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Along the route there will be a number of opportunities for the public to view the Royal hearse and pay their respects.

It is anticipated that thousands of people will line the streets as the hearse passes through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Dundee and then finally on to Edinburgh.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers, who have been tasked with the symbolic gesture, ready for a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

Ballater event - 10am

After leaving Balmoral Castle the Royal cortege will pass along the A93, reaching Ballater for the Aberdeenshire tribute at 10.12am.

This will be attended by the Lord Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire, as well as senior officers and Councillors.

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater. Credit: PA

The Scottish Government has advised that the best positions to view the Royal cortege are likely to be in Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak on pavement areas.

Stewards will guide members of the public at settlements along the route.

There will be “overwhelming emotion” when the Queen’s coffin passes through the Aberdeenshire village of Ballater, where many local people knew her, the local minister has said.

Reverend David Barr said locals regarded the Windsors as “like neighbours”, particularly as the Queen had been coming to Balmoral Castle since she was a girl, and people in the area had long-standing relationships with the estate.

A knitted topper of Queen Elizabeth II has been placed on a post box in Ballater. Credit: PA

He said: “When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside.

“And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great gran – and aunty – and be normal.

“Now 70 years, she’s given her life, even up to the very last day, she’s given us service.

“So, here in the village, we want to give back, (and) by allowing the royal family to come here and go into the shops and have a cup of coffee and not be bothered.

“That’s what this community has done for 70 years.”

Aberdeen event - 11am

Flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral in Scotland. Credit: PA

The cortege will follow the A93 and enter Aberdeen at around 11am. It will then follow North Deeside Road and then travel through Cults.

It will proceed along Great Western Road, Holburn Street and Great Southern Road passing Duthie Park.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen in his role as Lord-Lieutenant will lead a tribute joined by civic dignitaries from Aberdeen including Deputy Lieutenants, Council Leaders, other elected members, and the council chief executive.

Members of the public have been invited to pay their respects at the ceremony at Great Southern Road by Duthie Park or on a footpath along the route.

Temporary road restrictions will be in place from 6am the day of the event.

Dundee event - 2pm The cortege will follow the A90 to Dundee, arriving at the boundary around 2pm before proceeding west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

Members of the public are being invited to pay their respects in standing areas along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway.

Civic dignitaries from across Tayside and Fife, including Lord-Lieutenants, Lords Provost, Council Leaders, other elected members and council Chief Executives will pay their own respects from a dais prior to the cortege leaving the city.

There will be rolling road closures along the route and very limited additional parking. Stewards will guide members of the public to parking sites and safe standing areas.

Edinburgh - approximately 4pm

After its journey through the north-east of Scotland and through Dundee, the coffin will stop in Edinburgh at the official residence of the Monarch, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.

Transport bosses said an “unprecedented” amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.

Floral tributes outside Palace of Holyroodhouse. Credit: PA

Ms Sturgeon stated: “Her Majesty’s death at Balmoral Castle means Scotland has lost one of its most dedicated and beloved servants.

“The grief we have seen across the world has been profound and deeply touching. It will be especially poignant to see Her Majesty’s coffin begin its journey from her Aberdeenshire home to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

“This is a chance for people to gather together publicly and begin to mark our country’s shared loss.”

The First Minister added: “We anticipate many, many people will be keen to pay their respects and we ask them to observe public safety messaging to ensure the safety of all.”